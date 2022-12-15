Leavenworth woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal stabbing of fiancé

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth woman will spend 10 years in state prison for the stabbing death of her fiancé .

Eva Olisha Banks, 41, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County Court.

She pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery in the June 12, 2021, killing of Jerrold Jermaine Rhodes, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office.

Leavenworth police officers found Rhodes in the master bathroom of a house in the 2500 block of 4th Avenue with stab wounds to his abdomen and one thigh.

He died a short time later, according to the news release.

Banks first told police she and Rhodes argued at a convenience store and she came home to find him with stab wounds in the bathroom.

Police investigators determined that story was a lie and got Banks to admit to stabbing Rhodes.

She told police she was tired of being beaten by Rhodes and said the two had a history of domestic violence in their relationship, the release states.

“There was no evidence in this case that Eva Banks was facing any threat of imminent threat," Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson stated in the news release.

