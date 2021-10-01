Leavenworth woman sentenced to life in prison for stabbing husband to death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth, Kansas, woman was sentenced to life in prison Friday in connection to the October 2020 death of her husband.

Alexandra Elizabeth Gilson, 32, won’t be eligible for parole for at least 25 years in connection to the first degree murder conviction of her husband, Joshua Gilson.

According to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office, Gilson was found dead on Oct. 30, 2020 , in the home shared by the couple.

An autopsy report indicated Gilson had been stabbed 27 times.

A co-defendent in the case, Jeffrey Samulczyk, is set for a jury trial in January 2022.

"Even with Ms. Gilson getting life, it does not substitute the havoc she caused by this murder,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a release. “His family will never be the same, and her children have now lost their parents. Our thoughts and prayers go to Joshua Gilson’s family and friends.”

