Leavenworth woman who stabbed husband 29 times pleads guilty to his murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Leavenworth, Kansas, woman who stabbed her husband 29 times pleaded guilty to his murder Friday.
Alexandra Gilson, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Leavenworth County District Court, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County District Attorney's Office.
The victim, Joshua Gilson, was found dead in the couple's home on Oct. 30, 2020.
Jeffrey Samulczyk, a co-defendant, is set for trial on Jan. 10, 2022.
Gilson's sentencing is set for Oct. 1.
