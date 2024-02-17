Leawood house fire Saturday morning causes $1.5M in damages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood Fire Department (LFD) responded to a house fire Saturday morning that caused approximately $1,500,000 in total damages, according to LFD.

LFD dispatched around 7:20 a.m. to the 11500 block of Pawnee Circle on a reported house fire. The first crew on the scene reported finding heavy fire coming from the rear of the residence.

Multiple crews, including mutual aid from Overland Park Fire Department and Johnson County Med-Act, worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire was brought under control by 8:59 a.m. and was considered fully extinguished by 10:56 a.m., per LFD.

All occupants made it out of the residence safely. One firefighter suffered a minor injury while working the fire.

A cause has not yet been determined.

Initial investigation efforts estimate a loss of $1,000,000 to the structure and $500,000 to contents, according to LFD.

Editor’s Note: KSHB 41 News tried to respond to the scene but found the house lies within a gated community.

