Kansas City-based Cerner bought by Oracle for $28B

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-based health information technology company, Cerner was purchased by Oracle for roughly $28 billion.

Oracle, the second-largest software company in the world, made the cash deal final on Monday.

Rumors of the sale were discussed last week, causing Oracle's stock shares to drop 6%.

The software company is based in Austin, Texas. There is no word yet on how the purchase will affect hometown employer Cerner.

More than 26,000 people are employed by Cerner, with a good number of those residing in the Kansas City area. The company reported $5.5 billion in revenue in 2020.

A new president and CEO for Cerner was announced in August.

It was also announced this year that the company would sell its Kansas City, Kansas, "Continuous Campus."

The World Headquarters, "Realization Campus" and "Innovation Campus" in Kansas City, Missouri; as well as the Riverport Campus in Randolph, Missouri, and the Lee's Summit Campus are still in existence.

"Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capacity to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with better information—enabling them to make better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes," Larry Ellison said in a statement.

Oracle founder Ellison is worth about $124.8 billion, according to Forbes. In 2012, he purchased almost the entire Hawaiian island of Lanai for $300 million.