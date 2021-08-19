Cerner announces new president and CEO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner, which is based in North Kansas City, has announced it's hired a new president and CEO.

David Feinberg will take over the position on Oct. 1 from previous CEO Brent Shafer, according to a release from Cerner.

The search for a new leader at the company began in May, and Shafer will now transition to a role on the Board of Directors.

Feinberg is a physician and has served as vice president of Google Health since 2019. He also previously functioned as president and CEO for Geisinger Health, which is a large health system in Pennsylvania, and worked at UCLA in various academic and health-related roles.

“I am honored to join Cerner and look forward to working closely with Cerner’s talented associates as we continue to profitably grow the business by driving global healthcare transformation,” Feinberg said. “Throughout my career, I’ve been guided by the goal of improving patient health and reducing the complexity of the healthcare system.”

Cerner is one of the largest employers in the Kansas City area.