Cerner plans to put its Kansas City, Kansas, Continuous Campus up for sale in August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner said it plans to list its Continuous Campus in Kansas City, Kansas, for sale in August.

The sale comes as Cerner transitions to a hybrid workforce coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical technologies company said it evaluated its office space with that and the expansion of the Innovations Campus in south Kansas City, Missouri, in mind.

Based on the findings, Cerner "determined there is sufficient space to consolidate associates."

Cerner broke ground on the KCK campus in April 2012 after Kansas economic development officials made an incentives offer that topped the one offered by Missouri.

KSHB 41 News previously reported the campus was set to bring 4,000 jobs to Kansas City, Kansas.

It's unclear what economic impact the sale could have on the region.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the Wyandotte Economic Development Council for comment.