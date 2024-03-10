Leawood police investigate 2 separate crashes that left 3 men dead Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood Police Department responded to two separate crashes that left three men dead Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Leawood police officers responded to a pedestrian crash near 135th Street and Chadwick.

The pedestrian — a 45-year-old Overland Park man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leawood police said the driver cooperated with investigators.

Officers then responded to a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on the northeast corner of Mission Road and College Boulevard.

Police said a runner reported the crash after seeing a white pickup truck leave the roadway.

The truck rolled several times, per Leawood police. Two victims — a 29-year-old Leawood man and a 32-year-old adult male from Illinois — were pronounced deceased.

The Leawood Police Department continues to investigate both crashes.

—