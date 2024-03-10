Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Leawood police investigate 2 separate crashes that left 3 men dead Sunday

Police Lights
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File/KSHB
police lights
Police Lights
Posted at 1:13 PM, Mar 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-10 14:13:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood Police Department responded to two separate crashes that left three men dead Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Leawood police officers responded to a pedestrian crash near 135th Street and Chadwick.

The pedestrian — a 45-year-old Overland Park man — was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leawood police said the driver cooperated with investigators.

Officers then responded to a single-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on the northeast corner of Mission Road and College Boulevard.

Police said a runner reported the crash after seeing a white pickup truck leave the roadway.

The truck rolled several times, per Leawood police. Two victims — a 29-year-old Leawood man and a 32-year-old adult male from Illinois — were pronounced deceased.

The Leawood Police Department continues to investigate both crashes.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone