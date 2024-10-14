Leawood police investigating overnight commercial burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood Police Department is investigating an overnight commercial burglary.

Just after midnight police received a commercial alarm call at 8900 State Line Road.

Officers responded and found that multiple suites inside the business had been broken into.

It's not yet known what if anything was taken.

The Johnson County Crime Lab is processing the scene for evidence.

No suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.



