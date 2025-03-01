Leawood Police issue Silver Alert Friday night for missing 76-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood Police Department issued a Silver Alert Friday night for a missing 76-year-old woman last seen driving a black Ford Escape SUV.

Rosemary Sutton is white, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair, according to a news release from the Leawood Police Department.

Police said she has health conditions that need attention.

The black Ford Escape SUV she was driving has a Kansas license plate number of 712 LDZ.

Anyone with information on Rosemary Sutton should call 911.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.