Lee's Summit homeowner shoots, injures intruder Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit say a homeowner opened fire after discovering an intruder inside their home Saturday morning.

Officers were called just after 7:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of NW Chipman Road after receiving a call about a burglary.

A Lee’s Summit police spokesperson said the homeowner told officers a male had entered their residence and refused to leave. The homeowner said they fired one shot toward the male, striking him with gunfire.

The male subject was able to escape the home and get into a nearby vehicle. Police later located the vehicle and took the driver and the injured male subject into custody.

The spokesperson said the male subject’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, though at this time, they don’t believe the male subject and the homeowner knew each other. No other suspects are being sought.

The case file will be presented to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for consideration of any charges.

