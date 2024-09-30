Lee's Summit man accused of beating 2 victims, shooting at police, kidnapping Amazon driver during rampage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit man has been charged in connection to a violent crime spree he went on in the Northland on Friday.

The crimes include allegedly beating two women, shooting at police, and forcing an Amazon driver to drive him at gunpoint, which led to a police chase.

William Robinson is charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree kidnapping and two counts of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle.

Suspect beats two victims at home

On Friday, just before 6:45 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police officers responded to a home in Clay County on reports of an armed party, according to court documents.

On arrival, officers contacted a woman who said she had just gotten of the shower when she heard her mother screaming for help.

The woman said she grabbed a metal baseball bat and ran to the room that her mother was in.

When the woman arrived at the room, she told investigators she saw Robinson beating her mother.

The woman said she tried to stop Robinson with the bat, but he managed to take it away.

Robinson then allegedly beat the woman and the mother with the bat.

The woman said she ran out of the house and called for help because she couldn't find her cell phone.

While police responded, Robinson fled the scene.

Suspect shoots at officers, leads them on chase

When police arrived at the home, they learned Robinson had left the home.

Officers began searching the area for Robinson and later saw him near NE 116 Place and North Farley Avenue.

They attempted to make contact with him, but Robinson pointed a gun at his own head and began to run away from officers.

Officers began to chase when Robinson allegedly fired five to six shots at them.

The officers took cover, but later continued to pursue him on foot.

They later learned Robinson had fled the scene in an Amazon delivery vehicle.

Officers later saw the Amazon vehicle in the area and began to pursue it.

The chase ended on Interstate 35 and Missouri Route 152 after a tire deflation device successfully stopped the van.

During the chase, Robinson also allegedly shot at police while on I-35.

He was arrested not long after the Amazon van came to a stop.

Amazon driver caught in chaos, incident snarled traffic

During the investigation, it was uncovered Robinson held an Amazon driver at gunpoint while forcing the driver to lead police on a chase.

The Amazon driver was later interviewed and he told detectives he'd only been working for Amazon for about a week.

He had been near the area on his last delivery of the night when he thought he heard gunshots, but didn't think much of it.

The driver said Robinson entered the van through the passenger door and said "drive" while pressing a handgun on his side.

The driver said he began driving out of fear of being shot by the suspect.

As he was driving, the delivery driver said police rammed into his van. He also said Robinson fired toward officers during the chase.

Once the van hit the tire deflation device, the van turned off and Robinson fled on foot.

The incident caused I-35 at Pleasant Valley Road to shut down for multiple hours on Friday night as investigators gathered evidence.

