Lee’s Summit man dies of injuries sustained in motorcycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to the scene of a motorcycle accident near the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 Highway east of Route 291.

Investigators said a motorcycle struck the rear of an SUV that had slowed down to avoid debris in the roadway.

The motorcyclist, 31-year-old Lucas Schmechel, of Lee’s Summit, was transported to an area hospital.

He died of his injuries Monday, per police.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

