Lee's Summit man passes away after crash Thursday between motorcycle, truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is investigating a crash Thursday evening between a truck and a motorcycle that left a Lee's Summit man deceased.

Emergency crews responded to the area of NE Todd George Road and NE Chipman Road on a reported two-vehicle injury collision, according to police.

The motorcyclist was driving south on Todd George Road, when it collided with a truck that was turning north onto Chipman Road.

Both vehicles caught on fire after the collision.

The motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old Benjamin A. Zumwalt, was transported to an area trauma center, where he was pronounced deceased, per police.

The driver of the truck was evaluated on the scene and declined transportation to a local hospital.

The Lee's Summit Police Department is investigating the crash.

