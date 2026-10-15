Lee's Summit man pleads guilty to federal charges in financial fraud scheme

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Lee's Summit man pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri, for running an illegal Ponzi scheme that took millions of dollars from duped investors.

Trevor Uhls pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

WATCH | KSHB 41's Braden Bates went in-depth earlier this year on the charges against Uhls . You can watch his report in the video player below.

IN-DEPTH: Lee's Summit 29-year-old investigated in $2.1M Ponzi scheme

Investigators discovered Uhls "used most of the victim investment deposits to engage in sports betting, cryptocurrency exchange transactions, jewelry purchases and credit card payments,” according to a court document.

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He made credit card payments of more than $800,000 between September 2024 and December 2025. He also spent more than $600,000 on sports bets during that time.

Even after the investigators began working their case and searched his house, he talked to a victim and tried to get a $40,000 investment, a court documents states.

Uhls could face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole for the wire fraud charge, up to three years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office in Kansas City,

The money laundering scheme could result in a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole, three years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

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