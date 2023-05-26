Watch Now
Lee's Summit man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting, killing his father

Posted at 9:17 PM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 22:17:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who shot and killed his father in August 2022 was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Michael Hamilton, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jackson County court to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The judge sentenced Hamilton to 15 years on each count and ordered the sentences to run back-to-back.

Lee's Summit police found Robert Hamilton dead on the kitchen floor of his house.

Michael Hamilton was found in Cooper County, Missouri, with handgun on his hip and another handgun in his vehicle.

