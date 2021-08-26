Lee's Summit Police Department seek help identifying suspect in hit and run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a vehicle and suspect involved in a hit and run crash on Aug. 24.
The crash occurred in the 5900 block of Northeast Turquoise Drive, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The suspect drove a silver sedan, which is pictured above.
LSPD said if you have any information on the location of the vehicle or involving the crash to contact traffic investigator Perkins at 816-969-1670 or the LSPD Tips hotline at 816-969-1752.
