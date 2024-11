KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found shot to death Friday morning at a home in Lee's Summit, police said.

About 8 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the 2100 block of SW Rutherford Drive.

The reporting caller told police the man had been shot inside the home, and the suspect was known to the victim.

Officers entered the home and located the man.

The suspect fled the scene but later surrendered himself, police said.

No word on what led to the violence.

