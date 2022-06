KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lee's Summit are investigating a shooting that killed two people and critically injured a third.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, police responded to the call in a neighborhood just east of Missouri 291 Highway and Chipman Road.

Responding officers found two people dead inside of a home in the area.

A police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News they are not looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

