Lee's Summit Police investigating assault on officer by student during fight after school assembly

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit police sergeant suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon as he broke up a fight between students at Lee's Summit North High School.

A police department news release states the sergeant was filling in for the School Resource Officer.

The fight broke out about 2:25 p.m. after a pep assembly in the school's gymnasium.

The sergeant tried to break up the fight, but the combatants turned on the sergeant, the police news release states.

He suffered minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.

One student went to a hospital with minor injures.

Police arrested a juvenile and released the child into the custody of their guardian

