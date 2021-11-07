Lee’s Summit police investigating homicide at NE Ralph Powell Road Sonic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police are investigating a homicide in the 3700 block of NE Ralph Powell Road.

Officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. on the report of shots fire.

Upon arrival, one victim was found deceased in the Sonic parking lot, according to LSPD Sgt. Chris Depue.

Depue says investigators are on scene processing evidence, collecting video surveillance and interviewing witnesses.

At this time there is no suspect or vehicle description.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

