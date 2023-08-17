Lee's Summit Police investigating shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is investigating a shooting.

Police were called to a parking lot in the area of 1 NW O'Brien Road about 10:30 p.m.

Police say a man in the parking lot was approached by two other people.

An altercation occurred and a shot was fired, striking the victim.

Police say the two other people fled the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

It is unknown if the man knew the two other people.

