KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Police Department is searching for two men who robbed the Summit Ridge Credit Union Monday morning.

Officers were called to the credit union at 3485 NE Ralph Powell Road shortly after 10:30 a.m. on a reported robbery.

The initial investigation indicates the men entered the bank and demanded money.

They then fled in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of currency.

No injuries were reported.

No other details have been released.

—