Lee's Summit police looking for suspect who stole vehicle with teen inside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee's Summit police need help to identify a suspect who stole a vehicle from a gas station Thursday morning with a sleeping teen inside.

According to police, the vehicle was taken from a convenience store in the 1400 block of Northeast MO 291 around 5 a.m.

The owner of the stolen vehicle said he had left the vehicle running with his teenage son inside while he went in the store. The teen was sleeping and was leaned back and covered up.

A man hopped in the vehicle and drove off. He drove a few blocks before the teen woke up.

When the suspect realized there was a person in the vehicle, they pulled over and let the teen out. The teen returned to the convenience store unharmed.

Police said the suspect arrived at the store as a passenger in a white Pontiac Grand Prix or Grand Am with a spoiler.

The man is described as white and of average build with short brown hair and a beard.

The stolen vehicle is a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 four-door with Missouri plate 2FDC10. It had silver toolboxes along the truck bed, a pipe rack on top of the bed, a four-inch pipe along the side and an "Anderson Mechanical" sticker in the rear window.

Anyone who may know the suspect or who sees either vehicle should call Lee's Summit police at 816-969-1752 or call the TIPS Hotline.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .