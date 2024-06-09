Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Lee’s Summit police respond to several disturbance calls during Downtown Days festival

lee's summit police.jpg
Rae Daniel
lee's summit police.jpg
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 09, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit Police Department officers responded to “several small disturbance calls” Saturday during the Downtown Days festival, per a department spokesperson.

Police said one of the incidents involved shots fired outside the festival boundary.

Around 10 p.m., officers arrived in the area near SW 3rd and SW Jefferson streets but did not locate any suspects or victims.

Another notable incident involved juveniles “attempting to create artificial panic … by running and acting as if an emergency was occurring,” police said.

The department spokesperson said an elderly woman was pushed to the ground by a running crowd as a result of the juveniles’ actions. She sustained minor injuries.

A “large contingent” of officers was present during all hours of the festival Saturday, which police said will continue until the conclusion of the festival Sunday.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone