Lee’s Summit police respond to several disturbance calls during Downtown Days festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lee’s Summit Police Department officers responded to “several small disturbance calls” Saturday during the Downtown Days festival, per a department spokesperson.

Police said one of the incidents involved shots fired outside the festival boundary.

Around 10 p.m., officers arrived in the area near SW 3rd and SW Jefferson streets but did not locate any suspects or victims.

Another notable incident involved juveniles “attempting to create artificial panic … by running and acting as if an emergency was occurring,” police said.

The department spokesperson said an elderly woman was pushed to the ground by a running crowd as a result of the juveniles’ actions. She sustained minor injuries.

A “large contingent” of officers was present during all hours of the festival Saturday, which police said will continue until the conclusion of the festival Sunday.

