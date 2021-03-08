Lee's Summit police seek answers in weekend deadly crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and another has life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision Saturday night in Lee’s Summit.

Emergency crews responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 Highway near the Chipman Road overpass, where police said a gray Ford F-150 collided head-on with a red Ford F-150.

The driver of the gray Ford, who was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, was heading east in the westbound lanes. The driver of the red Ford was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not yet publicly identified the drivers.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 816-969-1670.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .