Lee’s Summit West teacher charged with child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit West High School teacher is in custody after being charged with child pornography.

Federal prosecutors Friday announced charges of possession and distribution of child pornography against Seth Brummond, 37.

According to court documents filed in support of the charges, investigators received a tip on Sept. 8, 2024, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Kik Messager App user - later identified as Brummond, had uploaded photos and videos of child pornography to the service.

Lee’s Summit police used previous records to tie the address of the computer associated with uploads with Brummond. After detectives learned he was a teacher, they filed for emergency disclosure requests of user information from AT&T and Google.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, detectives staked out outside of Brummond’s Greenwood, Missouri, home. Around 6 a.m., Brummond was seen leaving his home. Officers conducted a traffic stop and took Brummond into custody.

In an interview with detectives, Brummond allegedly admitted to using Kik for several years but only in recent months used it for child pornography. He allegedly confirmed to detectives that he knew what he was doing “was immoral and wrong to view and share them.”

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District said they were aware of the charges facing Brummond and said he had been placed on administrative leave.

The district said they do not believe that any district students were part of the charges against Brummond, though encouraged parents and guardians to contact police if they have any concerns.

“These charges are serious and we are being fully responsive to this situation,” the district said in the statement. “Our focus right now is supporting the well-being of students who may be distressed by this news with counseling and community resources, in addition to making plans to ensure that learning is not disrupted when students return from winter break.”

