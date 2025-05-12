Lee's Summit woman killed in crash Sunday in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee's Summit woman was killed Sunday in a crash near Metcalf and W. 112th St. in Overland Park.

Overland Park police said a vehicle heading southbound on Metcalf was approaching W. 112th when it struck the rear of a vehicle stopped in traffic.

The front-seat passenger of the vehicle that was struck was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

Police identified the victim as 67-year-old Susan Pemberton, of Lee's Summit.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information to call the department's traffic unit at 913-327-6731.

