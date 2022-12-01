Lenexa man, woman charged in Medicare fraud scheme totaling nearly $3M

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Federal prosecutors allege a Lenexa man and woman participated in a conspiracy to defraud Medicare that totaled nearly $3 million.

Timothy A. Chin, 64, and Lauren M. Sword, 36, were charged in a 23-count indictment on Tuesday.

The pair, who owned and operated Senior Community Care LLC., allegedly committed the crimes from February 2019 to September 2019.

According to court documents, Chin and Sword were paid bribes in exchange for referrals to Medicare patients.

The pair allegedly received the bribes from MBM Solutions, a Florida company that markets genetic tests to Medicare patients.

Chin and Sword allegedly marketed genetic tests to Medicare beneficiaries through Senior Community Care.

The pair also hired outside marketers, sales representatives and patient recruiters to target Medicare patients in senior residential communities.

Chin and Sword also convinced Medicare beneficiaries to do genetic testing regardless of medical necessity.

Due to the pair's actions, two laboratories billed Medicare $2,927,706 and Medicare paid out $861,399.

MBM paid Chin and Sword $95,348 through 14 electronic deposits into their bank accounts.

—

