Lenexa police confiscate knife from student at Trailridge Middle School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police confiscated a knife from a student at Trailridge Middle School, which is part of the Shawnee Mission School District, on Tuesday.

In a letter to families, Principal Matt Engler said school staff received reports of a student making threats against the school.

A school resource officer responded "immediately," but the student wasn't in their assigned classroom.

The school then contacted the Lenexa Police Department. Officers conducted a "brief search," located the student and confiscated the knife.

"School safety is our top priority. I do want to express my appreciation to those who let us know what was going on, and to staff who were involved in managing this incident," Engler said in the letter. "I also would like to thank Lenexa PD for their help in assuring the safety of our building. It is important that we reinforce with our students that 'If you see something, say something!'"

Engler said the matter will be handled in accordance with applicable state and federal laws and district policies.

—