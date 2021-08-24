Lenexa Police Department asks for help identifying burglary suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a suspect in a burglary that occurred Monday afternoon.

The suspect broke into a Lenexa resident's car at the Oak Park Mall and stole a garage door remote and the vehicle's registration paperwork, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The suspect then went to the victim's house. He was captured on security camera footage breaking into the house, holding a can of spary paint, which he used to cover the security cameras.

The camera also caught an image of the white Kia Soul the suspect was driving. The Kia's license plate is stolen and belongs to a different car.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to call 913-825-8112.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .