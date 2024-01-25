Lenexa police investigating Thursday morning shooting 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa said one person was shot during a disturbance Thursday morning.

A Lenexa police spokesperson said officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around Pflumm Road and West 90th Place on a disturbance.

One adult male was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Early indication is that his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The shooter and a witness are being interviewed by detectives. All involved persons are known to one another. Investigation is… https://t.co/gpx0Az8qbX — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 25, 2024

When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe someone was trying to kick open a front door of a residence.

The police spokesperson said the shooter, also a male, and victim knew each other.

Police are interviewing the shooter and a witness to the incident.

