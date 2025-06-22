Lenexa police involved in deadly shooting at apartment complex early Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in a shooting Sunday morning that involved officers from the Lenexa, Kansas, Police Department.

The department posted details of the situation on X. They said officers responded to an apartment complex near 97th Street and Quivira Road at about 3 a.m. Sunday on reports of someone there having a gun.

At some point, at least one Lenexa officer fired their gun. One person died. No police officer was hurt.

Details about what happened are under investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation team. This is standard procedure when an officer shoots a gun in the county.

