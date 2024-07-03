Watch Now
Lenexa police respond to serious-injury crash in 8100 block of Pflumm Road

Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 03, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

One vehicle drove off the road in the 8100 block of Pflumm Road.

Officers responded to the scene and determined serious injuries were suffered in the collision.

It is not known at this time how many individuals were injured.

Pflumm was closed between 80th Terrace and 82nd Street while officers investigate the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.

