KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police responded to a shots fired incident that unfolded near west 87th Street and Lackman Road on Tuesday night.

At around 6:50 p.m., police received reports of a person shooting towards at least one other vehicle.

Officers responded to the area and a chase later ensued between police and the suspect.

The chase continued into Kansas City, Kansas, but not custody was taken into custody.

The victim remained on the scene and no injuries were reported.

—