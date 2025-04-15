Lenexa police say thieves used stolen checks from USPS mailboxes in $500K fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police agencies across the Kansas City area say they are continuing to investigate thefts from USPS mailboxes.

As part of a scheme, suspects steal mail from USPS mailboxes — including those at USPS branches — looking for checks they can “wash” and then change the amount and the payee.

Last week, police in Lenexa estimated thieves have used washed checks to generate $500,000 worth of fraudulent checks.

Earlier this year, Overland Park police and the United States Postal Inspection Service launched an investigation after stolen mail from USPS mailboxes was reported outside the USPS branch in downtown Overland Park.

An Overland Park police spokesperson told KSHB 41 News Tuesday that although the number of stealing reports has slowed in recent weeks, the case remains under investigation.

Police suggest that people sending checks through the mail write their checks using a gel pen that makes it more difficult to “wash” the checks.

Residents are also encouraged not to use outdoor USPS mailboxes after hours and on weekends or to consider electronic forms of payment instead.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.