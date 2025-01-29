Postal service, Overland Park police investigate mail theft at post office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Postal Inspection Service and Overland Park police are investigating several instances of mail theft.

An Overland Park police spokesperson said they’re investigating six incidents of theft from collection boxes at the downtown Overland Park Postal Service branch at 8010 Conser Street.

The spokesperson said the thefts date back to December.

A spokesperson from the USPIS confirmed they have an open investigation into the thefts and are working with Overland Park police to learn more about possible suspect(s).

