Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Lenexa police search for men accused of tying up employees, robbing Game Stop

Alleged Game Stop robbers
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Alleged Game Stop robbers.
Alleged Game Stop robbers
Posted at 4:36 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 17:36:22-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa are asking for help to locate two men who allegedly tied up employees before robbing a Game Stop on Sunday.

On Sunday Feb. 12, the two men entered the Game Stop at 9672 Quivira Road and acted like they were customers, according to a press release.

Shortly after, one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened two employees.

The men later tied two employees and began to steal game consoles.

A customer entered the store and was also detained by the suspects.

Pictures of the suspect can be seen below:

Game Stop suspect
Game Stop suspect.
Lenexa robbery suspects
Lenexa robbery suspects.

The two men left the scene in a Silver Hyundai SUV that was missing its rear license plate.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the a detective within the Lenexa Police Department (913)-825-8169.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.