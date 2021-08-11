Lenexa Police seek assistance identifying van in connection with robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department has requested help from the public in identifying a van that was used in connection with a vehicle theft on Wednesday.

The department said via Twitter that the van was taken from a business near College Boulevard and Renner Road.

We're seeking assistance ID'ing this van and/or its occupants about an auto theft that occurred at a biz near College/Renner. 2 suspects arrived in this van and 1 of them stole a vehicle from biz. If you have info about this vehicle please call our detective at 913-825-8163. pic.twitter.com/EZOZIYkpEm — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) August 11, 2021

Two suspects, who the department is also requesting help identifying, arrived at the business in the van, and one of the suspects then stole another car.

Any information regarding the theft can be directed to the Lenexa Police at 913-825-8163.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .