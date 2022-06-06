Lenexa police seek man accused of trying to murder ex-girlfriend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are asking for the public's help in finding a man who allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend on June 1.

Roberto Randi Gonsales-Torres, who also uses the name Roberto Torres-Cuevas, is charged with first degree attempted murder, theft, robbery and criminal damage to property.

Gonsales-Torres may be driving a white 2002 Honda CRV with Kansas license plate 099-CRR.

The vehicle may look similar to the vehicle below:

Provided Honda CRV

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8169.

—

