Lenexa police seek suspect who drove at an officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is searching for a suspect who's run from police multiple times over the past week.
On one occasion, the man drove at an officer as the officer was throwing out a tire deflation device, according to a Facebook post by the department.
The man was driving a black Dodge Challenger, which may be stolen. Police also said he may be driving a stolen Chrysler 300.
Anyone with information is asked call (913)-825-8169.
