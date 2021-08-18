Watch
Lenexa police seek suspect who drove at an officer

The suspect has run from officers multiple times
The Lenexa Police Department is searching for a suspect who's ran from police multiple times over the past week.
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 12:35:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lenexa Police Department is searching for a suspect who's run from police multiple times over the past week.

On one occasion, the man drove at an officer as the officer was throwing out a tire deflation device, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The man was driving a black Dodge Challenger, which may be stolen. Police also said he may be driving a stolen Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked call (913)-825-8169.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

