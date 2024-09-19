Lenexa police travel to El Salvador to make arrest in 2005 cold case murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect wanted in connection to a 2005 murder in Lenexa is in custody after police traveled to El Salvador to bring him under arrest.

Angel Maria Herrera, of Shawnee, allegedly fled the United States to Mexico in September 2005 just days before police discovered the body of Maria Morfin-Rojas, 30, in an apartment building in the 11900 block of W. 77th Street.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder charges against Herrera shortly after the murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest, but detectives learned he had left the country.

A Lenexa police spokesperson said detectives were notified in April 2023 that Herrera had been taken into custody in El Salvador and was pending extradition back to the United States.

The lead detective working the case since 2005 made the flight Wednesday along with federal agents to bring Herrera back to the U.S.

Jail records show Herrera, 42, was booked into the Johnson County Adult Detention Center just after 1:40 a.m. Thursday. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond. He’s set to make his initial appearance before a judge at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.