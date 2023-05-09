Lenexa police resolve armed standoff at QuikTrip near 87th Street, I-35

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police "were successful" in de-escalating an armed standoff at the QuikTrip located near West 87th Street and Interstate 35 in Lenexa, a Lenexa Police Department spokesperson said.

Police said an individual was barricaded inside a vehicle. The initial investigation led police to believe the standoff was the result of a “domestic situation."

Police said the situation had been peacefully resolved around 11 a.m., approximately 45 minutes after evacuating the convenience store.

"Lenexa crisis negotiators were successful in getting the individual to surrender," Lenexa police said via social media.

The area will remain blocked off while police continue to investigate.

A QuikTrip employee told KSHB 41 the store was evacuated around 10:15 a.m. It was empty and could not be accessed as law enforcement had blocked access to the parking lot.

The patrons and employees who were evacuated were ushered to a safe location and provided the opportunity to leave the premises. The employee said while some left, others decided to stay.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.