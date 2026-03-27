Lexington High School staff member charged for allegedly having sex with male student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Lexington High School staff member was charged Friday with two counts of having sex with a male student.

On Friday, prosecutors in Lafayette County charged Ashley Dobson, 35, with two counts of felony sexual contact with a student.

According to court documents filed in support of the charges, police in Lexington were notified on Wednesday, March 25, about allegations that a school employee, later identified as Dobson, had sexual relations with a student at her residence.

A Lexington police detective spoke with the student on Wednesday, who said Dobson asked him to come over to her house on March 21. The student told detectives they had sex at her house, and the pair had sex again at her house on March 23.

Detectives contacted Dobson at her residence late Wednesday morning, where she was taken into custody.

Court documents reveal that as Dobson was being arrested, she allegedly made an utterance, “I was coming to turn myself in.”

After being placed in custody, Dobson declined questioning and requested a lawyer.

By Thursday, Dobson had been terminated from the Lexington R-V School District.

“The safety and well-being of our students is, and will always remain, our highest-priority,” Lexington R-V School District Superintendent Amanda Finkeldei said in a statement Thursday . “We are committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students.”

Online jail records revealed Dobson remained in custody Friday morning at the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

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