Liberty first responders rescue woman, baby from icy creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Heroic efforts from Liberty firefighters and police officers saved a woman and her baby Tuesday morning.

Officers and firefighters were sent to a vehicle in an icy creek after a rollover crash.

Police said the vehicle landed on the driver's side and both the woman and baby were trapped inside.

A Liberty police officer and a Liberty assistant fire chief walked onto the creek to get to the vehicle when the ice cracked.

The icy water rose to the officer's waist, but he kept going.

The officer used a tool to cut open the windshield and was able to access the driver, according to a Facebook post by the department.

He helped the woman through the windshield.

Then, Firefighters removed the rest of the windshield, and the officer crawled to the back seat to retrieve a 6-month-old still hooked into a car seat.

The post stated the car seat was on the passenger side and not in the frigid creek.

The officer removed the baby from the car seat and crawled to firefighters waiting to take the baby to an ambulance.

The woman and her baby were treated at a hospital, along with the heroic officer.

He talked with the mother and saw the baby while at the hospital.

