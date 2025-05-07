Liberty man charged after nationwide FBI operation to arrest suspected child sex predators

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Liberty, Missouri, man faces federal child sex crimes charges after being arrested in a week-long, nationwide FBI effort to arrest suspected child sex predators.

Trevor Teegarden, 34, is charged with attempted production of child pornography, attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

In addition, the FBI's Kansas City Field Office also arrested five other men in Missouri and Kansas during Operation Restore Justice.

All face child sex crimes charges.

“FBI Kansas City is uncompromising in its mission to protect children from exploitation,” said Stephen A. Cyrus, special agent in charge of FBI Kansas City. “Today’s announcement reiterates our commitment to that goal. FBI Kansas City has and will continue to prioritize the work of combating child sexual exploitation and the violent predators who prey on children.”

The FBI arrested 205 people and rescued 115 children across the country during the surge of resources deployed for Operation Restore Justice, according to a news release on the effort.

