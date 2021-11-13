Liberty man charged with alleged murder of his mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Austin M. Little, 20, of Liberty, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the alleged murder of his mother, Jill Little, 46.

Little was charged by the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office and remains in Clay County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million.

Liberty police responded around 11:45 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Glendale to “investigate a man reported to be out of control,” according to a news release.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased woman, identified as Jill Little, and her son was identified as the suspect.

Little fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Claycomo police helped canvass the area and located him in the 400 block of Gordon Street where he was arrested with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, according to the release.

No other suspects have been identified, and police say there is “no related public safety concern at this time.”

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

