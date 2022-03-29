Liberty police clear possible armed burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | According to the Liberty Police Department the home has been cleared and roads in the 300 block of S. Ridge will be reopened.

Police responded to calls of a possible armed burglary in progress around 3:45 p.m. No suspect was found.

The case remains under investigation according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY | Liberty Police Department officers are currently on the scene of a potential armed burglary inside a house in the 300 block of South Ridge Avenue.

The department posted on social media about the incident asking for people to avoid the area.

We are working an incident in the 300 block of S. Ridge. Roads will be closed and we are asking everyone to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gTj6uxB9fK — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) March 29, 2022

Liberty police told KSHB 41 News that they have tried make contact with anyone inside the house, but they haven't been successful. Officers are unsure if anyone is inside the house but said that no residents of the home are inside.

Tactical officers are on the scene.

This is a developing story.

