Liberty police investigate after 3 cars stolen, 10 burglarized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Liberty, Missouri, are investigating a string of incidents that ended with 10 vehicles burglarized and three others stolen.

In a Facebook post, the department said it's received 13 reports of vehicles that had been left unlocked and rummaged through.

The incidents happened near Ruth Moore Park and surrounding areas.

Three of the 13 vehicles were stolen because the keys were left inside the vehicle.

Other vehicles had firearms, purses, credit cards and other items stolen.

Police said these are considered "crimes of opportunity" because the vehicles were unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477).

