Liberty police issue Endangered Silver Alert for missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Liberty Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Alert Tuesday for a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

Richard Michael Richmond, 69, was last seen about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at 1844 Arbor Trail in Liberty.

Richmond is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to Liberty police.

He is bald, with hazel eyes.

Police do not know what kind of clothing he was wearing,

Richmond left his residence in a white 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Missouri license plate number NB6 POA.

He does not have a cell phone and needs his medications.

Anyone with information about Richard Michael Richmond should call 911.

